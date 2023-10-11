Here are the complete results from tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr:

NWA World Television Championship: Mims def. Zicky Dice

EC3 cuts a promo saying Kamille is Thom Latimer's demon

The Southern 6 (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton) def. The Fantastics (Rush & Rolando Freeman)

Chris Silvio tells Jax Dane he knows he wants a match with Blake Troop. Silvio agrees to a submission match.

Judias def. Sal The Pal

Rolando Freeman will be the guest referee in a future match where Rush Freeman wrestles Brady Pierce

Chris Adonis cuts a promo

NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Daisy Kill & Talos (c) def. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & KC Cazana)

Following tonight, the lineup for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is also set. The October 17 edition of the show has the following matches advertised:

Pick Your Poison: Mecha Wolf (w/ Vampiro) vs. Yabo The Clown (Violent J)

NWA Women's TV Championship: Max The Impaler (w/ James Mitchell) (c) vs. MJ Jenkins

#1 Contender for NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Zyon vs. Chris Adonis

Thom Latimer (w/ Kamille) vs. Koa Laxamana (w/ Kallies Malia)

