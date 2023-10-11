AEW and NXT went head-to-head earlier this evening with two incredible shows that stacked the deck against one another. This includes Adam Copeland (fka Edge) making his in-ring debut for AEW and The Undertaker making a special appearance on NXT. Fightful Select has released some backstage notes for AEW and NXT, which you can check out below.

-AEW had finalized that Sweve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson would open this edition of Dynamite by Monday.

-A lot of the regulars who attend NXT were unable to secure tickets due to the demand for this week’s program. WWE sources told Fightful that it was the most demand they’ve seen for a mid-week NXT show at the Performance Center.

-AEW apparently knew this afternoon that Jon Moxley would be unable to compete against Rey Fenix. He was replaced by Orange Cassidy, who won the International Championship for the second time.

-AEW and WWE sources told Fightful that they were both very confident in the shows they put out tonight. They also both were making changes/additions to the card as of yesterday.

-AEW Dynamite ended up going 45-minutes without a commercial, while NXT went 29-minutes.

-John Cena hopped the rail and took as many selfies as he could with the crowd during commercials.