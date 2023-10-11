The opening segment on tonight’s episode of NXT saw a huge match made official by Special Guest GM Cody Rhodes – NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio – with the former’s title on the line. Rhodes also announced LA Knight as the Special Guest Referee for the bout.

The match saw a ton of shenanigans by Judgment Day members Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley and prospect JD McDonagh, with Trick Williams making an appearance to even the odds. However, LA Knight was also forced to get physical during the match to neutralize the frequent interference. Knight, of course, was more than happy to oblige.

Ultimately, Ilja Dragunov fended off Dominik Mysterio to successfully retain the NXT Championship.

After the match, the Champ was attacked by Dijak, while Baron Corbin also appeared on the stage. Later on in the night, a number one contendership Triple Threat match between Dijak, Corbin, and the winner of Bron Breakker/Carmelo Hayes in the main event was made official for next week’s episode by Cody Rhodes.

