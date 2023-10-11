Adam Copeland wins his first match under the AEW banner.
Copeland battled Luchasaurus in the main event of this evening’s “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite, a match that was first announced shortly after the Rated-R Superstar debuted for the promotion at WrestleDream. Luchasaurus put a beating on the former world champion for a large portion of the match, but some miscommunication with Christian Cage followed by a spear led to Copeland improving to 1-0.
Afterward, Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus tried to beat Copeland down but this led to Bryan Danielson, the Blackpool Combat Club, the Mogul Embassy, and Adam Page all coming for a show ending brawl. Highlights can be found below.
Gigantic Superplex by Adam Copeland!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/gpPTtsa17o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
COPELAND KICKED OUT!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/38ie1mNfEJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
SPEAR!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/YsaXMCEAYg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
Your Winner!
THE "RATED-R SUPERSTAR" ADAM COPELAND!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/u6QlTfkmTf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
Bryan Danielson and the #BCC are here!
Swerve and the Mogul Embassy are here!#HangmanAdamPage is here!
IT'S TOTAL CHAOS!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/hsJUsxncsC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.