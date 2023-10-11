Adam Copeland wins his first match under the AEW banner.

Copeland battled Luchasaurus in the main event of this evening’s “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite, a match that was first announced shortly after the Rated-R Superstar debuted for the promotion at WrestleDream. Luchasaurus put a beating on the former world champion for a large portion of the match, but some miscommunication with Christian Cage followed by a spear led to Copeland improving to 1-0.

Afterward, Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus tried to beat Copeland down but this led to Bryan Danielson, the Blackpool Combat Club, the Mogul Embassy, and Adam Page all coming for a show ending brawl. Highlights can be found below.

Your Winner! THE "RATED-R SUPERSTAR" ADAM COPELAND! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/u6QlTfkmTf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

Bryan Danielson and the #BCC are here! Swerve and the Mogul Embassy are here!#HangmanAdamPage is here! IT'S TOTAL CHAOS! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/hsJUsxncsC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.