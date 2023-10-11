On tonight’s blockbuster edition of NXT, Jade Cargill made her first appearance on the yellow brand, and as a matter of fact on any of WWE’s weekly shows. Arriving in a car and was greeted by Shawn Michaels.

WWE has extensively hyped up her signing via interviews, podcast appearances, social media and on their own programming, with Cargill having made her first official WWE appearance this past weekent at the WWE Fastlane kickoff-show, where she arrived to the arena in a similar way and was greeted by Triple H.

In other news, Asuka, i her first match on NXT in years, defeated a former NXT Women’s Champion in young Roxanne Perez. Following the bout, Kiana James had some words with Perez, before Shotzi Blackhear also arrived at the party in her tank and took James out.