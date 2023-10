AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like the Hardys, Claudio Castagnoli, Skye Blue and more. Check out the matches below.

-Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) and Brother Zay

-Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura

-Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates Of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona)