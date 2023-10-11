In the main event of tonight’s episode of NXT between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, Hayes’ cornerman, John Cena, was attacked by Solo Sikoa. As Paul Heyman watched on, Cena and Sikoa brawled their way out of the arena.

This distraction was enough for Hayes to pick up a win over Bron Breakker, going 3-0 against his rival and advancing to next week’s NXT Championship No. 1 Contendership Triple Threat Match against Dijak and Baron Corbin.

Following the match, Breakker, ever the sore loser, took out Hayes with a hellacious Spear. He then proclaimed himself as the “Badass” of NXT, only for the lights to go out and the dreaded gong to hit. The sounds of a bike revving up gradually increased as The Undertaker, in his ‘American Badass’ avatar, arrived to the WWE Performance Center and got in the ring to confront Breakker.

After the two exchanged some harsh words, The Undertaker chokeslammed Breakker and then let him know that “there’s always an older, bigger, better badass and you just met the baddest of them all.”

Taker then also put over Carmelo Hayes by shaking his hand.

