WWE NXT Results 10/10/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Cody Rhodes, Ilja Dragunov and The Judgment Day Segment

Cody Rhodes: YEET! So, NXT Universe, what do we want to talk about? I would be lying if I told you that I ever thought I would be standing here, in this particular ring. But, now that I am, something feels right. It’s the Rhodes. It’s Florida. We’ve spilled blood all over this state. We’ve had milestones and memories with each and every one of you. And it’s in that vein of gratitude that I want to come out here and get right to it. I do indeed have an announcement. Actually, announcements. We’ve all been enjoying the Women’s Breakout Tournament. 8 competitors, single elimination, all vying to see who’s the next Tiffay Stratton, who’s going to be the next Rhea Ripley. At the conclusion of that tournament, the men will also have a breakout tournament. And I kept hearing that when people found out I was going to be here tonight, I heard people talking about a certain tag team tournament. You guys’ sound like you want that? Well, that’s good because The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is also coming back. But one more announcement. On perhaps the biggest night in the history of NXT, I have the privilege, Shawn Michaels has made it so, tonight, I am the special guest General Manager of NXT.

Ilja Dragunov: Cody Rhodes, my apologies for interrupting you, but I couldn’t pass the opportunity of welcoming you to NXT. You know, your announcements, they bring hope to the future of the brand, they do. They create excitement and breathe life into NXT. But besides that, I simply wanted to meet a man, this man, you. This man who brings passion, this man who brings this energy, this man who brings the will to suffer for the entire WWE Universe. You are a man who fights with fire and pushes everything you do to the next level. And this is something I would like to do like you. This is something I promise to. I promise to push this brand to the next level, with a fire that only The Mad Dragon can blow.

Dominik Mysterio: You two really out here patting each other in the back? The WWE Universe is here to see the greatest WWE Superstar this brand has to offer. Me. Ilja, you may be the NXT Champion, but you don’t compare to me. The one and only true Double A Champion. So, if you want to feel Cody’s energy, why don’t you ask him his energy levels every time The Judgment Day has left him lying.

Ilja Dragunov: Dominik, listen, why am I surprised at all that you came out here to talk when nobody in this entire arena wants to listen to the sound of your voice? And, buy the way, you know my father used to work at a prison, so I know exactly how to turn a barking dog into a sweet little puppy.

Dominik Mysterio: Did I hurt little Ilja? If you want to be like your hero, Cody Rhodes, why don’t you put your NXT Championship on the line, tonight against me and see if you really are the man you say you are?

Cody Rhodes: So, Dom, what I’m hearing is you’re not willing to put your North American Title on the line?

Rhea Ripley: Dom has been carrying all of WWE on his back this entire year. He just won the North American Title again.

Ilja Dragunov: Dom, Dom, listen, this a day of celebration, right? And as gift to myself, I couldn’t have imagine anything better than eat a man like you alive in this ring. And Rhea, darling, I’m going to smash your boy.

Cody Rhodes: I forgot, I am the special guest general manager, so guess what? That match for the NXT Championship for tonight, it’s official. And here’s the problem, right, knowing what I know about The Judgment Day. The numbers game. This match needs a special guest referee. It’s not me. Actually, the special guest referee is the hottest superstar in all of WWE, LA Knight.

– We see John Cena arrive to the WWE Performance Center

– Shotzi Blackheart & Scarlett Bordeaux Will Be The Hosts For This Year’s NXT Halloween Havoc.

First Match: Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

Shotzi Blackheart joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perez applies a hammerlock. Asuka with a fireman’s carry takeover. Asuka applies an arm-bar. Perez avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Perez with a waist lock go-behind. Perez grabs a side headlock. Asuka whips Perez across the ring. Perez runs into Asuka. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Perez slaps Asuka in the face. Perez tells Asuka to bring it. Perez ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Perez with a flying shoulder tackle. Asuka rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Asuka with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Asuka pie faces Perez. Perez with a forearm smash. Asuka answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Asuka with Kawada Kicks. Asuka with a Hip Toss. Asuka follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Asuka is choking Perez with her boot. Asuka applies an arm-bar. Asuka grabs a wrist lock. Asuka pulls Perez down to the mat. Asuka toys around with Perez. Perez blocks a boot from Asuka. Perez tees off on Asuka. Both ladies are running the ropes.

Perez with a running dropkick. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Perez rolls Asuka back into the ring. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Asuka decks Perez with a back elbow smash. Perez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perez peppers Asuka with forearm shivers. Perez with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Perez continues to dish out forearm shivers. Asuka drops Perez with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Asuka applies a standing chin bar. Perez rolls Asuka over for a two count. Perez with an inside cradle for a two count. Asuka blocks The European Clutch. Asuka applies The Asuka Lock. Asuka with a Spinning Back Kick. Asuka with The Spinning Back Fist. Asuka connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Kiana James talks smack to Perez. Shotzi storms into the ring and delivers a flurry of kicks. Shotzi plants James with a Modified Fisherman’s Buster.

Winner: Asuka via Pinfall

– Becky Lynch/Lyra Valkyria Video Package.

– Tegan Nox tells Valkyria that her title match needs to wait. Lyra says that it must be nice to live in Tegan Land. Halloween Havoc is the biggest night of her career and she’s not allowing anybody get in her way.

Second Match: The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus In A Pub Rules Match

Gallus attacks The Brutes and Bate before the bell rings. Wolfgang whips Bate across the ring. Bate with a Flying Plancha to the outside. Bate is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Bate attacks Wolfgang with a pool cue. Butch starts stabbing Joe’s hand with a dart. Butch with a flying knee strike off the apron. Holland cracks Mark with a trash can lid. Holland blinds Mark with the fire extinguisher. Wolfgang puts Mark inside the trash can. Bate rolls a bowling ball into the trash can. Butch goes for The Apron MoonSault, but Joe ducks out of the way. Joe delivers The Glasgow Sendoff into the steel ring steps. Joe launches Holland over the ringside barricade. Bate ducks a clothesline from Joe. Bate drops Joe with a Rebound Lariat. Gallus dumps Bate face first on the apron. Gallus puts Butch through the bar table. Wolfgang repeatedly slams Bate’s head on the apron. Mark with a forearm smash. Wolfgang fish hooks Bate. Joe repeatedly whips Bate into the turnbuckles. Joe with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Wolfgang with a Running Back Senton Splash.

Wolfgang dumps Bate face first on a keg. Gallus is picking Bate apart. Holland attacks Gallus with the keg. Holland with a SpineBuster through the trash can. Holland whips Wolfgang with a steel pipe. Gallus grabs Holland from behind. Joe unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Mark sends Holland back first into the keg that’s wedged in between the turnbuckles. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Butch stomps on the left elbow of Wolfgang. All hell starts breaking loose in The PC. Butch with The Orihara MoonSault. Stereo Airplane Spins. Bate with a Running Clothesline. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran Party. Triple Bop and Bang. Holland HeadButts Mark. Handspring Lariat/German Suplex Combination to Mark for a two count. Wolfgang avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Wolfgang launches Holland over the top rope. Wolfgang lands The SomerSault. Bate and Joe are trading back and forth shots. Bate with a knee lift. Joe catches Bate in mid-air.

Joe with a Release German Suplex. Joe applies a Modified Boston Crab. Holland clocks Joe with the pool cue. Holland applies The Boston Crab. Butch gets Mark trapped in The Triangle Choke. Mark PowerBombs Butch into Bate. Bate and Wolfgang are trading back and forth shots. Butch inadvertently kicks Bate. Gallus with a Powerslam/Enzuigiri Combination. Bate breaks up the cover with The Tornillo. Holland pulls out a table from under the ring. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Wolfgang counters with The Lifting Spear. Holland with a Double Back Body Drop to the outside. Holland dodges All’s Best For The Bells. Joe with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Joe goes for a PowerBomb, but Butch counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Joe delivers All’s Best For The Bells. Joe lays Butch flat on the table. Joe pours beer on top of Butch. Bate smashes the pint glass over Joe’s head. The Big STRONG Brutes connects with The Triple PowerBomb through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes runs into The Family in the backstage area. Tony D’Angelo is not sure who their next challengers are going to be. Stacks suggests that there should be a Tag Team Battle Royal and the winner of that match will fight them for the NXT Tag Team Titles on Night One of NXT Halloween Havoc. Rhodes loves the idea and calls the match, The Bada-Bing Bada-Boom Battle Royal.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Baron Corbin. Corbin takes issue with how Ilja Dragunov’s title reign is going so far. He sees through his rage. He’s upset that Dragunov didn’t give him a title shot.

John Cena & Bron Breakker Segment

John Cena: That is the most street creed I’ve got in the last 15 years, thank you guys so much. Damn, you know, everybody talks about how NXT is the future, I guess they can’t see that we’re making history tonight. I mean, Cody Rhodes is the GM. LA Knight is a referee. We just turn this place into a pub. I’m stealing that pint later on. You’re singing my theme song. That’s what makes this place beautiful. It’s what makes this place great, it’s each and every one of y’all and what happens in the NXT ring every Tuesday night. Yo, you see it, but to be here, there’s nothing like being in this room and it’s long overdue. It is my honor to be allowed to share space with you all tonight, thank you very much. I’m not alone. I’m not unique in that case. That’s why LA Knight is here. That’s why Cody Rhodes is here.

Gratitude is a core value of mine. Thank you for creating the environment that I want to visit, that LA Knight wants to visit, that Cody Rhodes wants to visit, that Becky Lynch wants to visit, that Seth Rollins want to visit. There’s a list of WWE Superstars kicking down the door to stand right here. I’ll tell you why, because, yes, we are SmackDown, yes are RAW, and yes, we are all NXT. That’s why Carmelo Hayes called me last week. I couldn’t say yes quick enough. Sure, we share a lot in common like, hustle, loyalty and respect. He works hard. Never gives up in the face of failure. Sticks up for his friends. I respect him for giving me the chance to be here with you all tonight for his match with Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker: How are you doing there, Bron? Good to see you, man, thanks for coming. You know, it’s a big night for NXT tonight, isn’t it? It’s a big night for WWE. But let me give you a little fact. These people didn’t come here to see you, they came here to see me. You got everybody fooled here and living in some type of fantasy land, like Carmelo Hayes actually has a chance to beat “Bad Ass” Bron Breakker. The Greatest Of All Time in his corner.

John Cena: We all know the business is in your blood. And we all can see in that tank top that you are athletically gifted. We also know that your glaring weakness young man is your attitude. You lack respect. I didn’t come here to run you down, but now that you’re here, this is a teachable moment. I’m excited for your match tonight and I’m here to respectfully wish you good luck.

Breakker refuses to shake Cena’s hand. Breakker proceeds to punch Cena. Breakker goes for The Spear, but Cena ducks out of the way. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Breakker lands back on his feet. Breakker retreat to the outside to close the segment.

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley For The WWE NXT Championship. LA Knight Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee

