AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Dan Le Batard Show to hype this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Kansas City, a show that will go head-to-head with NXT on USA.

During the chat, Khan addressed the low attendance numbers for AEW in the United States and why he believes the perception of AEW is changing for the better. He adds that he has received some great feedback and hopes the positive momentum, like their run of successful pay-per-views, will catapult them forward.

We’ve really begun to change it. The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet. We’re having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof, and we’re going to have a great show tonight on TBS. The fans are behind what we’re doing, people are mobilized behind this lineup, I’ve seen more positive momentum and positive feedback about AEW in the last 24 hours than I have in several weeks and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had a lot of huge shows in the last several weeks.

In a separate interview, Khan spoke about how the wrestling business is booming and how it’s great to be a wrestling fan due to the hefty competition across the industry. You can read about that here.

