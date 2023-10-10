Tony Khan may be gearing up for a fight with NXT later this evening, but the AEW President knows that it’s all good for business.

Khan spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Maggie & Perloff Show, where he hyped the stacked Dynamite card and confirmed that the show will be commercial free for the first 30-minutes and include a ten minute overrun.

It’s a stacked show, top to bottom, we’re commercial free for at least the first 30 minutes. I may even go a bit longer than that without a commercial. On top of that, we have a big overrun. We’re going past 10.

Despite his shots at WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, Khan states that it’s a really good time to be a wrestling fan and that wrestling is all about competition.

Wrestling is doing really well right now. It’s a great time for the business and a great time to be a wrestling fan, which is what we wanted when we started in AEW. It’s worked. Now, for us in AEW, normally we would do the show on Wednesday, they moved us to tonight, it’s a rare thing, and everybody has really taken the spirit of it and everyone is up for a big fight. That’s what wrestling is all about. Our fans have really rallied around AEW. We’re on the best run of major events in the history of the company and we’re going to keep it going.

