WWE has announced on social media that Dani Palmer will be taking on Lola Vice in an opening round matchup of the women’s breakout tournament on NXT.

The full announced lineup for NXT is below:

Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice opening round of the NXT Breakout Women’s tournament

Cody Rhodes to make a major announcement

Pub Rules: Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

Likely appearance by The Undertaker