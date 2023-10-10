WWE has announced on social media that Dani Palmer will be taking on Lola Vice in an opening round matchup of the women’s breakout tournament on NXT.
🚨 🚨 🚨 @lolavicewwe will take on @DaniPalmer_wwe in a first round match of the #WWENXT Women's Breakout Tournament TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/fkpwVzhU7z
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2023
The full announced lineup for NXT is below:
Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)
Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka
Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice opening round of the NXT Breakout Women’s tournament
Cody Rhodes to make a major announcement
Pub Rules: Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus
Likely appearance by The Undertaker