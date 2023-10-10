IMPACT Wrestling has announced online that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet will be returning at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view later this month. The winner of the gauntlet earns a future title shot at anytime of their choosing.

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at #BoundForGlory on Oct 21 in Chicago! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/hLk1mCN2ck pic.twitter.com/ZtWlVylJ2j — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2023

Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The updated card can be found below.

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Competitors TBD

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey