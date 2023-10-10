IMPACT Wrestling has announced online that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet will be returning at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view later this month. The winner of the gauntlet earns a future title shot at anytime of their choosing.
The Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at #BoundForGlory on Oct 21 in Chicago!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/hLk1mCN2ck pic.twitter.com/ZtWlVylJ2j
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2023
Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The updated card can be found below.
Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James
Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC
Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin
Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Competitors TBD
Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey