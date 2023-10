Zack Clayton’s run with AEW has come to an end.

Bill Prichard from WrestleZone reports that Clayton has departed AEW, and has been officially removed from its roster page. This lines up with Clayton’s tier 1 contract deal as he had stated back in 2022 that he only signed for a year.

Clayton mainly competed on AEW’s now defunct Youtube program Dark. Prior to wrestling his fame came from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.