On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale will return on next week’s episode, scheduled for Wednesday, October 18. MJF has won the previous four iterations of the annual tradition.

No other matches have been announced for next week’s Dynamite so far.

In other news, Jazwards, AEW, and TBS are collectively donating AEW action figures to Toys For Tots this holiday season, with proceeds exceeding $1,000,000 dollars.

Proud to announce we @Jazwares are donating over $1 million in AEW action figures and toys along with our friends @TonyKhan and @TBSNetwork to @ToysForTots_USA this holiday & Christmas season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yo09F2jdYn — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) October 11, 2023

