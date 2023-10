This coming Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage was taped following the conclusion of the live Dynamite broadcast earlier tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Bodyslam.net:

Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker def. The Hardys & Brother Zay

Skye Blue def. Emi Sakura

Jay Lethal def. Trent Beretta

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. the Gates of Agony

