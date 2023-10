This coming Friday’s episode of NXT Level Up was taped before the start of the live NXT broadcast earlier tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend

Axiom def. Riley Osborne

NXT Level Up airs every Friday at 10/9c on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network worldwide.