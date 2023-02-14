NWA Powerrr Results 2/14/23

PBS Studios

Tampa Bay, Florida

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

This weeks episode started with Kyle Davis interviewing Tyrus at the podium. Tyrus gives a shoutout to the internet haters. Aron Stevens and Rolando Freeman hijacks the interview. Stevens says that Tyrus owes him a favor and demands a title shot. Freeman is tired of Tyrus ducking him. Stevens pokes fun at Freeman’s size. Freeman challenges Tyrus to a match.

First Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Thomas Latimer For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Clearwater is playing mind games with Latimer. Clearwater with a straight right hand. Clearwater is raining down haymakers. Clearwater dumps Latimer out of the ring. Idol sends Latimer face first into the steel ring post. Clearwater rolls Latimer back into the ring. Clearwater goes into the cover for a two count. Clearwater tosses Latimer out of the ring. The referee is distracted by Idol.

Clearwater whips Latimer into the steel ring steps. Clearwater flexes his muscles. Clearwater with clubbing blows to Latimer’s back. Latimer eats three haymakers from Clearwater. Latimer with The Atomic Drop. Latimer clotheslines Clearwater. Latimer is throwing haymakers at Clearwater. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Latimer hits The Pop Up PowerBomb. Latimer makes Clearwater tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Latimer celebrates with Kamille.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Television Champion, Thomas Latimer via Submission

– NWA 312 PPV will be taking place in Chicago, Illinois on April 7th. At that event, The NWA Womens Television Champion Will Be Crowned.

– Thrillbilly Silas wants a shot at the National Heavyweight Title.

– Matt Cardona plans to call out Bully Ray.

– The Renegade Twins had a verbal confrontation with Pretty Empowered at the podium.

Second Match: Angelina Love w/Fodder vs. La Rosa Negra

Negra immediately gets distracted by Fodder. The referee has ejected Fodder from the ringside area. Love attacks Negra from behind. Love gets Negra tied up in the ropes. Love repeatedly stomps on Negra’s chest. Love sends Negra to the corner. Negra side steps Love into the turnbuckles. Negra with clubbing back elbow smashes. Love reverses out of the irish whip from Negra. Negra with a SpringBoard Back Elbow. Wrist Lock Exchange. Love with two forearm smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Negra.

Negra goes for The Alabama Slam, but Love rolls her over for a two count. Love with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Love stomps on Negra’s back. Love is choking Negra with her boot. Love slams Negra’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Love rams her boot across the back of Negra’s neck. Love with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Love applies a rear chin lock. Negra with heavy bodyshots. Negra with an inside cradle for a two count. Negra follows that with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Negra with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Negra connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rosa Negra via Pinfall

Third Match: La Rebelion vs. The Mortons

Mecha Wolf and Ricky Morton will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf applies a side headlock. Ricky whips Wolf across the ring. Wolf drops Ricky with a shoulder tackle. Ricky answers with a deep arm-drag. Ricky applies an arm-bar. Ricky was going for the tag out, but Kerry wasn’t paying attention. Bestia and Kerry are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kerry applies a side headlock. Bestia whips Kerry across the ring. Kerry with a shoulder tackle. Bestia drops down on the canvas. Bestia leapfrogs over Kerry. Kerry sends Bestia into the ropes. Bestia with a shoulder tackle of his own. Kerry drops down on the canvas. Kerry goes for a leapfrog, but Bestia holds onto the ropes. Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Kerry puts Bestia on the top turnbuckle. Bestia kicks the left shoulder of Kerry. Bestia with a Flying Arm-Drag. Leg Sweep Exchange.

That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bestia kicks Kerry in the gut. Bestia with a back chop. Wolf tags himself in. Wolf with a flying double axe handle strike. Kerry side steps Wolf into the turnbuckles. Kerry with rapid fire bodyshots. Kerry transitions into a corner mount. Wolf hyperextends the left shoulder of Kerry. Wolf dropkicks Kerry. Wolf tags in Bestia. Betia works on the left wrist of Kerry. Bestia with an arm-bar takedown. Kerry backs Bestia into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kerry delivers a gut punch. Bestia reverses out of the irish whip from Kerry. Kerry with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Bestia with a shot to the back of Kerry’s head. Bestia applies a side headlock. Wolf made the blind tag.

Kerry whips Bestia across the ring. Bestia with a knee lift. Wolf clotheslines Kerry. Wolf with a cheap shot to Ricky. The referee tells Ricky to get out of the ring. Wolf with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wolf slams Kerry’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolf with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia repeatedly stomps on Kerry’s chest. Bestia taunts Ricky. Wolf attacks Kerry behind the referee’s back. Bestia drives Kerry back first into the turnbuckles. Bestia with a Running Uppercut. Kerry kicks Bestia in the face. Kerry with a forearm smash. Kerry rolls under a clothesline from Bestia. Kerry tags in Ricky. Ricky with a series of clotheslines. Ricky with a Headlock/Headscissors Takeover Combination. Ricky drills Bestia with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Kerry nearly clocks Ricky with The Kiss It Goodbye. Wolf dumps Kerry out of the ring. Bestia rolls Ricky over to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rebelion via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Rolando Freeman w/The Spectaculars For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Freeman talks smack to Tyrus after the bell rings. Tyrus blocks The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus launches Freeman across the ring. Freeman is favoring his ribs. Freeman says that if Tyrus was on his level, he would knock him out. Tyrus proceeds to get on his knees. Tyrus shoves Freeman into the canvas. Freeman unloads two knife edge chops. Freeman is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Freeman pie faces Tyrus. Tyrus grabs Freeman by his throat. Tyrus backs Freeman into the turnbuckles. Tyrus with a Hip Smash. Tyrus with a Release Fallaway Slam for a two count. Tyrus gets distracted by BLK Jeez who’s standing next to EC3. Tyrus connects with The Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

