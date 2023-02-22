NWA Powerrr Results 2/21/23

PBS Studios

Tampa Bay, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blunt Force Trauma w/Aron Stevens vs. Matthew Mims & Dak Draper

Carnage and Matthew Mims will start things off. Carnage kicks Mims in the gut. Carnage with a forearm smash. Carnage punches Mims in the back. Carnage with a shoulder block. Mims side steps Carnage into the turnbuckles. Mims with an arm-ringer. Mims applies a wrist lock. Mims tags in Draper. Double Irish Whip. Draper drops Carnage with The Big Boot. Mims with a Big Splash. Draper hooks the outside leg for a one count. Draper applies an arm-bar. Draper grabs a side wrist lock. Draper with clubbing shoulder blocks. Draper tags in Mims. Double Shoulder Block. Carnage reverses out of the irish whip from Mims.

Damage drives his knee into Mims back. Carnage with a Big Boot. Carnage tags in Damage. Damage levels Mims with The Body Avalanche. Carnage with a corner clothesline. Damage with The SpineBuster. Damage repeatedly stomps on Mims back. Damage drives his knee into Mims back. Damage applies the single leg crab. Mims grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Mims tags in Carnage. Carnage stomps on Mims back. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Carnage punches Mims in the back. Carnage whips Mims across the ring. Carnage Powerslams Mims. Carnage dropkicks Draper off the ring apron. Carnage kicks Mims in the face. Carnage tags in Damage. Damage punches Mims in the back. Damage applies The Bear Hug. Mims escapes with repeated headbutts. Stevens clocks Mims with the loaded glove right in front of the referee which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Matthew Mims & Dak Draper via Disqualification

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Tyrus and Thomas Latimer. Latimer is looking forward to his upcoming match with Rhett Titus. Tyrus doesn’t care that BLK Jeez is associating himself with EC3.

– Kyle Davis interviewed Kerry Morton at the podium. Kerry says that he still has love for his father despite a moment of miscommunication. Jamie Stanley joins the conversation and informs Kerry that his new client Joe Alonzo wants a shot at the Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– This week on NWA USA, Judais will battle Thrillbilly Silas.

– Joe Galli conducted an interview with BLK Jeez and EC3. Jeez calls Tyrus his family, he’s just looking to expand his business horizons. Church’s Money Entertainment specializes now in creating opportunities and controlling narratives. EC3 says that collaboration means art. He’s here to manifest his destiny and is challenging Cyon to a National Title Match at the NWA 312 PPV in Chicago.

Second Match: Cyon (c) w/Austin Idol vs. JR Kratos For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Kratos poses with the National Title after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kratos backs Cyon into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Cyon kicks Kratos in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Cyon repeatedly stomps on Kratos chest. Cyon with two back elbow smashes. Cyon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kratos counters with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Cyon regroups on the outside. Kratos gets distracted by Idol. Kratos with a palm thrust. Cyon sends Kratos face first into the steel ring post. Cyon slams Kratos head on the ring apron. Cyon with forearm shivers. Cyon rolls Kratos back into the ring. Cyon kicks Kratos in the ribs. Cyon repeatedly whips Kratos into the turnbuckles.

Cyon bodyslams Kratos for a two count. Cyon applies The Cobra Clutch. Kratos with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon pulls Kratos down to the mat. Cyon tugs on Kratos beard. Idol delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Cyon stands on the back of Kratos neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Cyon rams his boot across Kratos face for a two count. Kratos kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Cyon stomps on Kratos chest. Cyon is choking Kratos with his boot. Cyon chokes Kratos with the ring skirt. Cyon with clubbing blows to Kratos chest. Cyon talks smack to Kratos. Cyon transitions into a corner mount. Cyon with the irish whip. Kratos decks Cyon with a back elbow smash. Cyon answers with a forearm smash. Kratos catches Cyon in mid-air. Kratos hits The Game Changer. Kratos drops Cyon with a flying forearm smash as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw, But Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Cyon

Third Match: Matt Cardona vs. Odinson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Odinson backs Cardona into the turnbuckles. Cardona drives his knee into the midsection of Odinson. Cardona exits the ring. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona continues to stall on the floor. Odinson runs after Cardona. Cardona punches Odinson in the back. Odinson drives Cardona back first into the turnbuckles. Odinson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Odinson uppercuts Cardona. Following a snap mare takeover, Odinson uppercuts the back of Cardona’s neck. Odinson with a Deadlift Belly to Back Suplex. Cardona sends Odinson shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cardona throws Odinson into the steel ring steps. Odinson avoids the referee’s ten count. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Cardona starts choking Odinson with his t-shirt. Cardona puts his knee on the back of Odinson’s neck. Cardona applies an arm-bar. Odinson with forearm shivers. Odinson whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona kicks the left shoulder of Odinson. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona applies the greco roman throat hold. Odinson blocks The Reboot. Odinson sends Cardona face first into the canvas. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson with a Spin Out NeckBreaker for a two count. Odinson goes for The F10, but Cardona counters with The Arm-Breaker. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Cardona dives over Odinson. Odinson with The Pounce for a two count. Cardona uses the referee as a human shield. Cardona attacks Odinson with the purpose canister to pickup the victory. After the match, Cardona calls out Bully Ray. Cardona says that he’s willing to give Bully a match if he can beat Mike Knox. Bully starts a Matt’s a coward chant.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Renegade Twins (c) vs. Pretty Empowered 2.0 For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Pretty Empowered attacks The Renegades before the bell rings. Envy with forearm shivers. Robyn slaps Roxy in the chest. Charlette side steps Envy into the turnbuckles. Charlette with a Lou Thez Press. Charlette transitions into a ground and pound attack. Charlette slams Envy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Charlette tags in Robyn. Double Chop. Robyn tags in Charlette. Charlette with a Running Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Charlette hooks the outside leg for a two count. Envy whips Charlette across the ring. Charlette gets distracted by Roxy. Envy attacks Charlette from behind. Envy repeatedly stomps on Charlette’s back. Envy puts her knee on the back of Charlette’s neck. Envy tags in Roxy. Roxy stomps on Charlette’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Roxy with a running neck snap for a two count. Roxy sends Charlette face first into the middle rope. Roxy with a Running Meteora. Roxy is choking Charlette with her boot. Roxy tags in Envy.

Envy kicks Charlette in the gut. Envy is choking Charlette with her boot. Envy uses the middle rope as a weapon. Envy is mauling Charlette in the corner. Envy with a hip smash. Envy continues to choke Charlette with her boot. Envy tags in Roxy. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Roxy kicks Charlette in the chest. Roxy tags in Envy. Envy with an overhand chop. Envy rams Charlette’s head across the top strand. Envy is putting the boots to Charlette. Envy with a Running Knee Strike. Envy abuses the referee’s five count. Envy with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Envy sends Charlette to the corner. Envy with The Body Avalanche. Charlette avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Robyn and Roxy are tagged in. Robyn with two clotheslines. Roxy reverses out of the irish whip from Robyn. Robyn with The SlingBlade. Robyn with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Robyn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Charlette dumps Envy out of the ring. Robyn with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Robyn. Robyn with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Roxy rolls Robyn with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate are cashing in their championship series opportunity.

Winner: New NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Pretty Empowered 2.0 via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Pretty Empowered 2.0 (c) w/The Paige Sisters vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Roxy and Missa Kate will start things off. Kate with The Pump Kick. Kate tags in Wrenkowski. Kate sends Envy face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Roxy slaps Kate in the face. Wrenkowski answers with a palm strike. Kate with a Spinning Heel Kick. Wrenkowski connects with The Reality Check to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 348 of The Hoots Podcast