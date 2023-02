You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

*Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker (the former Bodhi Hayward in WWE NXT)

*Jeff Jarrett & Satnum Singh vs. The Boys.

*The Iron Savages vs. Terry Kid & Chris Sandson.

*Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley.

*Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs & Bryce Cannon.

*The Wingmen vs. Jay Marte & Jarett Diaz & Rich Adonis.

*Julia Hart vs. Devlyn Macabre.

*Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz.