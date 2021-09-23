During his appearance on After The Bell, Odyssey Jones spoke on how excited he is for Big E’s title win. Here’s what he had to say:

I was excited. I wanted New Day to get back together. I’m hyped for him. I got to meet the dude and talk to him. He’s been great. He’s one of the people I talk to about movement-wise and what I’m working from a big standpoint. I haven’t had an hour sit down with him but small little tidbits here and there. I’m excited for the champ. I’m excited to see what he does with it. To me, it’s a long time coming, but everyone’s the best booker in their own head, right? I’m excited to see him have the title. I’m excited to see what they do over there. Bobby [Lashley] can bounce back. I still enjoy watching it every week, and I’m just going to patiently wait and see what happens.

