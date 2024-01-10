The first two teams have won their opening matches in the latest annual NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

The tourney kicked off as scheduled on this week’s NXT on USA show, with Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin defeating the team of Gallus to advance, as well as Axiom & Nathan Frazer emerging victorious against Tank Ledger & Hank Walker.

With their respective teams, Breakker & Corbin vs. Axiom & Frazer is now set as the semifinals for the left side of the bracket for the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Classic.

The right side of the bracket will feature Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, as well as Chase U vs. LWO. The two winning teams will then advance to face each other in the semifinals of the right side of the bracket.

Both of the final opening round tourney bouts will take place on next week’s episode of NXT on USA.

Featured below is a look at the updated brackets for the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.