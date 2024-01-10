Who will Lyra Valkyria defend her NXT Women’s Championship against next?

We will find out next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria came to the ring with some blockbuster news.

The reigning queen of the NXT women’s division announced that a 20-Woman Battle Royal “with a twist” will take place on next week’s show to determine her title challenger for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

Next week’s NXT on USA show will feature a No. 1 Contender 20-Woman Battle Royal where the match will change to a Fatal-4-Way bout when the final four competitors are remaining. The winner of said-Fatal-4-Way will then advance to challenge Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.