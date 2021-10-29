Paul Heyman did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss various questions regarding The Usos. Here are some of the highlights:

The Usos remaining a tag team:

“Much like a modern-day, progressive version of the Funk brothers, or Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson], or Pat [Patterson] and [Ray] Stevens, or even DX, they are individual singles stars that are bigger together than they are separately,” Heyman says. “Jimmy and Jey are two great singles wrestlers that happen to be identical twins. They would be singles stars, but they work incredibly well together as a tag team.”

The Usos entering their primes:

“The Usos are exactly where Roman Reigns was two-and-a-half-years ago, and that’s at the cusp of entering their prime,” Heyman says. “You have not seen the best of The Usos yet, and they are already light-years ahead of everyone else on the roster and all of sports entertainment.”

The brothers overcoming obstacles:

“They’ve weathered the storms, gone through their controversies, and taken and delivered their beatings,” Heyman says. “The Usos are not only at the top of their game, they are at the top of the entire concept of tag team wrestling. Years from now, by the time they wrap up this run, they will be recognized as not just the best tag team of all-time, but as the two men that caused us to redefine the description of the type of match they present.

“Much like I took the term manager and progressed it and evolved it into agent-advocate-special counsel, The Usos are a transformative tag team that are so great we will need to find a different description to describe their matches.”