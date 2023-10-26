Paul Wight knows the end is near, but isn’t calling it quits just yet.

The AEW superstar and former WWE world champion spoke about his career during a recent chat with Tim & Eli on Battleground. Wight, who has sporadically appeared for AEW since he joined in 2021, says that he feels he can still compete for another two years before he “hangs it all up.” In that time, he hopes to have some fun and give back to the business.

I got a year and a half, two years left, before I hang it all up. Really, it’s about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role. Then, it’s about the younger talent. Right now, I’m still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit. I’ve had plenty of matches, have done plenty of tours, had plenty of rivalries. Right now, it’s about doing what I can in helping the product out. There’s a time, all things come to an end, unfortunately.

Wight recently made an appearance in OVW to help promote a future AEW event in Louisville. You can read about that, as well as some additional backstage notes in AEW, here.

