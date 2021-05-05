The WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Braun Strowman. It has highlights of various matches featuring ”The Monster Among Men.”

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

Braun Strowman decimates every opponent in his path in this collection of his greatest matches. Stops along The Strowman Express include The Monster Among Men’s Universal Championship Match against Goldberg, a Last Man Standing bout with Bobby Lashley and a clash with The Bar alongside a surprising partner.

Check out the playlist here.