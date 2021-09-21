WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.
It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Extreme Rules Part 2. It features matches with Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Lacey Evans, Seth Rollins, Kane, Randy Orton, John Cena, The Undertaker, and more. Here is the synopsis for the compilation:
John Cena, Batista, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker battle in a series of over-the-top matches where anything goes. From steel cages to ladders to kendo sticks, nothing is off limits as WWE’s toughest Superstars put it all on the line in this second installment of the most brutal and hardest-hitting bouts from WWE Extreme Rules.
Here is the match listing:
- WWE Championship Last Man Standing: Batista vs. John Cena – WWE Extreme Rules 2010
- Falls Count Anywhere: Randy Orton vs. Kane – WWE Extreme Rules 2012
- World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage: Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Extreme Rules 2015
- RAW Women’s Championship Kendo Stick On A Pole: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Extreme Rules 2017
- Intercontinental Championship 30-Minute Iron Man: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Extreme Rules 2018
- No Holds Barred: Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon – WWE Extreme Rules 2019
- Winner Takes All Extreme Rules: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans – WWE Extreme Rules 2019