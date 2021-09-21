AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with the Associated Press to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite: Grand Slam television special, and discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics including his decision to be more hands-on with the promotion and how he thinks the company’s future television deals will only increase in profit. Highlights are below.

Says he feels the promotion has gotten stronger since he’s taken on more work:

I’ve found the company has gotten stronger the more I take on. And I think the fans would agree with that. The really hardcore fans would actually really agree with that. The people who know, know the more hands-on I got about everything, the company has gotten a lot stronger.

Thinks AEW would be justified for an increase on their next TV negotiation deal: