Penelope Pink wants WOW (Women of Wrestling) to shine as bright as possible.

The current reigning WOW Women’s Champion spoke about her goal as the company’s top act during a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. Pink states that she is not afraid to be brave and put herself out there for the sake of the promotion.

My goal as a champion of WOW is to grow this all-women’s company to heights it’s never seen before. I am not afraid to be a woman to represent a company and say, ‘Hey, everybody, get on this great, amazing, strong back and I’m going to take us to the moon’ whether they appreciate it or not…you know, they might not appreciate me in the back. I mean, people are jealous. So, I’m going to do everything to the best of my ability to make sure that my company and the Lana Starr show shines as bright as humanly possible.

Later in the interview, Pink discusses her upcoming defense, which will be contested under triple-threat rules.

Well, you see, triple-threat matches are no fun. And you know, honestly, I never really want to sign up for these. It’s not in the Champions’ advantage. But I don’t call myself the best damn thing that WOW’s ever seen for my health. So, I just got to play the game smart.

