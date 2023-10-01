We have a new NXT North American Champion!
Trick Williams “whooped that trick!” on Saturday night, defeating Dominik Mysterio in the second main card match of the evening at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.
The bout saw Dragon Lee serve as the special guest referee. Trick would go on to defeat Dom-Dom via pin fall after blasting “Dirty” Dom with a big knee when he attempted to use the title belt as a weapon.
The victory marks Trick Williams’ first NXT singles title reign.
For complete NXT No Mercy 2023 results, click here.
