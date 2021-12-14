Sasha Banks represented WWE at the premiere of Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie, which hits theaters this weekend.
The Spider-Man premiere was held on Monday night at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, and Banks was the only pro wrestler at the invite-only event. She posed for photos on the red carpet, and spoke to some of the media there.
Banks teased that she met a big celebrity as she tweeted, “Zomg guess who I just met! [squinting face with tongue emoji] [star-struck emoji] #SpiderManNoWayHome”
You can see photos of Banks on the red carpet below:
Did the #SpiderVerse just become the #SashaVerse?!#SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/E4bLaPmGdy
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021
Zomg guess who I just met! 😝🤩 #SpiderManNoWayHome
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 14, 2021
#SashaBanks is here at the #SpiderManNoWayHome Premiere! 🕷 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YQFyKkivLA
— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 14, 2021
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 14, 2021
#SPIDERMANNOWAYHOME pic.twitter.com/Bp4QL5LPXt
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 14, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.