Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event will have its’ fair share of surprise entrants.

One you can rule out, however, is “The Beast Incarnate.”

PWInsider Elite is reporting that original plans calling for Brock Lesnar to return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. have been nixed.

Lesnar was included in the sex trafficking allegations that led to a lawsuit being filed against WWE, and Vince McMahon subsequently resigning from TKO Group and WWE.

According to the report, Lesnar voluntarily withdrew from the event and did not travel to Florida ahead of the show this evening.

The word making the rounds backstage is that he would not be appearing at the event tonight, and that his planned spot in the Royal Rumble match will now go to an NXT Superstar.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.