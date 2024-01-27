It looks like the Women’s Royal Rumble will have its’ fair share of surprises this evening.

As noted, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is reportedly making a surprise debut as an entrant in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match at tonight’s premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Additionally, reports have surfaced that claim former women’s champion Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) will be making her WWE return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this evening.

We will keep you posted as additional details surface regarding surprise entrants and other news related to tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE.

Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.