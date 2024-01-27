WWE Royal Rumble 2024 goes down tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated first premium live event of the year for WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced on social media to comment on the show.

“The Game” took to X on Saturday afternoon to share the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 cold open video package featuring Hulk Hogan.

For the caption to the post, Triple H wrote, “Tonight … names will be made, tickets will be punched and legacies will begin.”

He added, “Allow Hulk Hogan to explain what it takes to be ready. RUMBLE ready. Royal Rumble streams live from Tropicana Field tonight at 8e/5p on Peacock.”