“The Scottish Warrior” is ready for the Royal Rumble.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, Drew McIntyre recently a video via social media.

During the video, the WWE veteran spoke about making the drive from Miami, FL. after SmackDown to tonight’s Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, FL. and how the WWE Championship literally drove CM Punk crazy the last time he was in WWE, and how Cody Rhodes doesn’t understand what it takes to be the WWE Champion yet.

Featured below is what “The Scottish Warrior” had to say.

“I’m just about to drive from Miami where SmackDown was and where I battled The Miz last night to where I lived for over ten years, the location of the Royal Rumble, St. Petersburg, Florida, like a four-hour drive. My favorite line of the week I’ve seen so far is from an official WWE video post called Drew McIntyre’s Quest for Gold. An awesome watch to see what brought us to where we are now. It started a little sooner, but nonetheless, a fantastic video showing the whole story. So great job, guys. Then if you look in the description, It says, Drew McIntyre’s descent into madness. Madness. The state of being mentally ill. So just to clarify, just because I’m the only one, not just in WWE, but feels like anywhere these days who states facts and tells the truth, that makes me mad.



“Maybe that’s the way of the world now. Maybe if you check history, someone that tells too much truth, well, that equals you better call them crazy. But you’re right. I am mad, and the actual definition of that, angry with some of the BS I’ve been dealing with around here. You think you know what’s going on and what’s gonna happen? You’ve no idea. I’m the wrench in all your WrestleMania plans. Monday, I said I was gonna beat Priest, I beat him. I also said he’s not ready for the world title, and he’s not.



“Who’s gonna elevate the title after Seth has taken it as far as his body has allowed him to take it? Gunther, you’ve got a great job as IC champion, but this goes beyond what happens in the ring. Is he ready? Cody, the great pretender, maybe, but he doesn’t truly understand what it takes to be the world champion. Is he mentally tough enough? Punk, no, the title literally drove him insane. This is full circle, Tropicana Field where I was WWE champion, for so long in the Thunderdome. I don’t just need me to win to move Raw to the next level and have my moment personally. You need me to win. Have I lied to you yet?”