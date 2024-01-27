“The American Nightmare” must finish his story this year on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview to promote tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, where he will attempt to outlast 29 other WWE Superstars for a chance to challenge for the world championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., the WWE veteran explained why he feels he has to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 this year.

“I don’t think I have a definitive answer, but I will tell you, I think it does,” he said when asked if he has to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 this year in Philadelphia, PA. “The reason being, if last year, the match had gone differently. If last year Roman had just beaten me 1-2-3, right in the middle, I just crumbled under the lights and I wasn’t on his level, that’s a different story. The way the match unfolded and the year I have, it feels like it has to be at WrestleMania.”

He continued, “It just seems like it’s coming full circle. Everything can change. You have to get to WrestleMania in the first place, whether you win the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber. It’s not an easy task. It would have been different if this was the first time. This is a rematch. I feel like the rematch needs to take place where the original match took place. Just my gut. Is there a world where it doesn’t happen there, sure, perhaps, but in my lay down at night and go to sleep dreams, it would be at WrestleMania, especially since I love Philadelphia.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.