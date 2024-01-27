Don’t expect to see an inter-Imperium battle for gold in WWE.

During a recent interview for SportsKeeda’s Wrestle Binge program, “The Ring General” GUNTHER was asked about the possibility of fellow Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser challenging him for his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

“It’s unrealistic,” he said. “Our relationship is based on loyalty. So that’s not gonna happen. I know, it’s hard to grasp for a lot of people. They change their friends like underwear. We’ve been sticking together since day one of our careers. I get why people are excited about it, but it’s unrealistic.”

Regardless of the opponent, the longest-reigning I-C champion in WWE history isn’t worried about his chances of success.

“I’m not nervous about anybody in the company to be honest, because I know what I can do and I know my skill set,” he said. “Nevertheless, you’ve got to take them all seriously and never underestimate who you’re facing. So, I take everybody that comes my way very seriously and I approach it that way, but I’m not concerned about anyone.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.