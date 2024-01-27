CM Punk still has a lot of ghosts to get rid of.

He’s ready to start that process tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., “The Best in the World” has released a series of video blogs via WWE’s various social and digital media outlets.

In one of his Royal Rumble Vlogs, the WWE legend spoke about how he has ghosts he still has to get rid of now that he’s back in WWE after all these years.

“The shadow that is looming over me is the fact that this is my first televised WWE match in ten years and almost, probably on the anniversary of when I left,” Punk said. “There is a lot of emotion and a lot of ghosts that I still have to get rid of. I think it’s going to be very cathartic on Saturday to kind of exercise those ghosts.”

He continued, “The last time this audience saw me, sick, hurt, disillusioned, and I made it such a big deal in my career about not so much winning a Rumble, but main eventing WrestleMania, that it took on this life of its own to where, my ten years away from WWE, realizing that it became a much bigger thing than it was to me and to get the opportunity to come back here and revisit all these things. There is a lot of emotion. I know it’s going to be amplified (at the Rumble). When that red light goes on and my name gets called and you hear Cult of Personality, I just hope everyone knows the lyrics.”

Check out the complete video blog featuring CM Punk below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.