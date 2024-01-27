More information has surfaced regarding plans for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated PLE from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., the number one entrant for tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble appears to have been leaked.

Fightful Select is reporting that “Main Event” Jey Uso is expected to be the first entrant, or at least one of the first two starting entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this evening.

Additionally, Corey Brennan is reporting that Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez have been spotted at the venue and at least in the case of Breakker, is expected to work the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Perez and Morgan are pretty likely for the Women’s Rumble.

In terms of the layout inside Tropicana Field, there is a minimal stage with a dugout dogleg turn-ramp seen in past rumbles.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.