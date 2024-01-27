The New Day would like to see The Young Bucks turn up as surprise entrants in tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods addressed “The Forbidden Door” possibly being opened for tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE PLE at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

During a media scrum, The New Day duo spoke about Mickie James representing TNA Wrestling in the Royal Rumble in the past, and how they would like to see The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson take their video game rivalry into the ring.

“Secret entrant? I’m going to give a cop out answer here, there are so many possibilities,” Kingston said. “We’ve always wanted to have matches with the Young Bucks. We’ve said that before. We say it all the time. They opened the door, then let Mickie James come here from TNA. Not me. I can talk about it. Y’all keep the Forbidden Door open, you didn’t shut it. I’m gonna come through and peek and see.

Woods added, “If they’re coming from TNA, I just want to say, I may have been the first to jump ship from over there. I’m just saying. I started the fire. Then we played Street Fighter against the Young Bucks.”