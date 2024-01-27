The Weeknd is making WWE history this year.

On Saturday, WWE announced that for the first time ever, The Weeknd will be performing the theme song for WrestleMania for the fifth year in a row.

“With WrestleMania season right around the corner, The Weeknd becomes the only artist in WWE history to have 5 Official Theme Songs 5 years in a row,” the announcement read. “‘Gasoline’ from the album Dawn FM is an Official Theme Song of WrestleMania XL!”