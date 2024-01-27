What does Natalya think of the latest Vince McMahon accusations?

Let’s find out!

The WWE Superstar spoke with the Orlando Sentinel to promote tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

During the discussion, she was asked about the Vince accusations making the rounds in the media this week.

“I’ve seen and I’ve read what everybody else has seen and read,” she said. “I feel like at the end of the day the best thing we can do, especially as women in the locker room, is keep moving forward.”

Check out the complete interview at OrlandoSentinel.com.