A notable indie talent was backstage for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision in Seattle.

Vinny Pacifico was at tonight’s show. although it is seems like he was just visiting talent. As of now Pacifico did not appear in any dark matches, but it is not known if he taped anything. Pacifico previously wrestled for AEW earlier this year, as well as once in 2020. Aside from AEW, Pacifico has worked for NJPW, wrestled at an NXT taping in 2021, and compete dfor ROH several times in 2019.