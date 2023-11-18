“The Man” could be gearing up for war.

WarGames, that is.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Evansville, IN., Fightful Select is reporting that a new addition to the women’s teams for the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series could be made official on the show.

As noted, Becky Lynch has been rumored to join the team opposing Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames bout, and that appears to still be the case, with the announcement expected as soon as tonight’s SmackDown.

