Big news.

Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey is backstage for this evening’s AEW Collision/Rampage event from Inglewood California. This was first reported by WrestleVotes and later confirmed by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast. Rousey returned to the ring at last night’s Wrestling Revolver event in California, which is Sami Callihan’s indie federation.

Rousey finished up her WWE run back in August. Her last match was a loss to Shayna Baszler at the SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit. Neither WrestleVotes or Zarian specify whether Rousey will be used, whether there is an interest for her in AEW, or if she is just visiting since the show is in California.

Stay tuned.