Orange Cassidy gives Kris Statlander her flowers.

The current reigning AEW International Champion spoke about his really good friend, the current reigning TBS Champion, during a recent appearance on Phil Strum’s Under The Ring podcast. Cassidy states that not only is Statlander actively one of the best wrestlers in the world, but that they are bonded and lean on each other if necessary.

Kris Statlander is very special because she’s part of our little stable and her and I have become very good friends. She’s in a very similar spot that I was when I had my first title run. So we can kind of lean on each other and help each other out. It’s not really so much that I’m mentoring her, we’re just bouncing ideas off each other. It’s also very easy when Kris Statlander is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world to be like, ‘Oh, hey, you should do this,’ and she does it incredibly. I’m not really doing too much she’s already figured it out.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cassidy previewed his upcoming showdown with Jon Moxley at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)