Paul Wight has nothing but good things to say about Powerhouse Hobbs.

The former multi-time world champion spoke about the Callis Family member during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, an interview that was conducted prior to this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. On Dynamite, Hobbs powerslammed Wight on top of a car in an incredible show of strength during the SEGA sponsored street fight. Despite the great moment, Hobbs’ team would lose.

Wight tells TMZ that Hobbs has an incredible intensity, one that is similar to one of his old rivals, WWE legend Brock Lesnar.

This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity. Then you have a guy like Hobbs, who has a lot of the same characteristics of someone who won’t go around you, he’ll go through you. So for me, being in the business as long as I have, I can understand that and appreciate that and you want to develop that and make that grow.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wight admitted that he was nervous for the Dynamite match, which marked his first televised bout of 2023 for AEW. You can read about that here.

