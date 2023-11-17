Thunder Rosa opens up about her time away from the ring.

The AEW star has been out of action since the fall of 2022 due to a back injury, one that was bad enough it forced her to relinquish the women’s championship. Rosa’s road to recovery has been a rough one, as there have been several instances where she thought she would never be able to walk, let alone wrestle, ever again. La Mer Mera even admitted in the past that the whole process had her feeling depressed and suicidal.

Rosa once again discusses the hell she has gone through during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio.

I had to learn so many other things to not go fucking insane. Because wrestling was taken away from me because of an injury that almost ended my career. The fact that I wwe able to run three miles without pain this last Thursday or Wednesday, the fact that I’m able to lift weights, to sleep, to sit down, to sit up, to be on an airplane without pain, it’s beautiful. The fact of the matter that I get another opportunity to get my time and to get what belongs to me, it’s a blessing. I’m not gonna let anyone, and I’m putting everybody on notice, to tell me otherwise. I’ve been through fucking hell, and I don’t care if I have to go through fucking hell to get what I need to get because I am going to get it. I’m fucking Thunder Rosa. La Mera Mera. They call me La Mera Mera for a fucking reason, and that is not because I’m a wimp and I like to complain. No, it’s because I work my ass off to get where I want, to get what I deserve, to get what I was born for, and that’s to be excellent.

Despite her difficult journey it does appear that Rosa will be able to return to wrestle for AEW. A report recent surfaced revealing that she is awaiting creative direction before she is used again on AEW programming. You can read about that here.

