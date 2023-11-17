MJF gives his thoughts on Hulk Hogan.

The AEW world champion spoke about the Immoral One during a recent appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube channel. When Hightower asked the Salt of the Earth why Hulk Hogan receives so much heat from the wrestling community MJF responds by shooting his honest to God thoughts on the Hall of Famer.

Because he’s a liar and a racist. It doesn’t change the fact that he was a massive draw and the professional wrestling business will never be the same because of him, for the better, but there are plenty of professional wrestlers that did great business, it doesn’t mean they’re great people. Chris Benoit is a great professional wrestler, it doesn’t mean he’s a good person. For some reason, wrestling fans kind of struggle with that. They can’t separate the two, which is why I think people love me. I’m out and out a horrible person, and I’m honest about it. At least I’m honest about it.

Wrestlers from around the industry have never been shy of sharing their thoughts about Hogan and the impact that he’s left. WWE themselves have had its ups and downs with Hogan dating back to the height of his run in the 1980s. For better or worse he continues to be one of the industries biggest pioneers.

MJF will be defending the AEW world championship next against Jay White at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Check out his appearance on Hightower’s Youtube channel below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)