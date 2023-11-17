WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the second-to-last blue brand WWE on FOX program heading into the annual WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event next weekend, WWE has announced a title eliminator bout for the show this evening.

The bout will see Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes vs. The Street Profits, with the winning team advancing to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Also announced for tonight’s show is a promo segment with the new Damage CTRL faction featuring Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Check out the announcements for tonight’s show below.

