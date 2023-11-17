Zoey Stark gives her thoughts on NXT moving to The CW.

The now main roster star spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture. Stark is excited to see her old brand, along with its current roster, receive more exposure from the network move.

I’m excited for everyone there on NXT to get this opportunity. It almost feels like NXT is turning into a third brand a little bit. So I’m really excited for them to get this opportunity and really make the most out of it.

Later in the interview Stark spoke about Lash Legend and Fallon as two talents she’s excited to watch grow.

Lash Legend, I’m really happy to see that she’s going to Deadline to do the Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Super happy for her, and Fallon, those two girls, they work very, very, hard so I’m super happy to see what they’re doing on TV right now.

You can check out Stark’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)